Fire inspection records show 10% pass rate at government buildings

According to data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the Cayman Islands Fire Services inspected 36 public buildings in 2016. Fire inspection records show more than 90% of these inspections took place on Cayman Brac, and the failure rate may surprise you.

Let’s start here with 153, that’s how many inspection records returned from our FOI request, detailing inspections at 36 government-owned buildings. Of these inspections, 140 were on Cayman Brac, 11 on Grand Cayman, and two on Little Cayman.

But what really stood out in these records was the failure rate. Out of 153 inspections, less than 10%, just fifteen, resulted in a pass. Cayman 27 wanted to find out more about the process, so today our cameras tagged along for an actual inspection.

With just a couple puffs of canned smoke, construction workers inside the Westin Grand Cayman triggered the smoke alarm in one of the hotel’s 300-plus rooms.

“Inspections are happening. We are quite busy on a daily basis,” said Acting Deputy Chief Tina Choy.

Cayman 27’s FOI request returned just 153 inspection records, all dealing with public buildings. Ms. Choy said this represents just a fraction of the CIFS’s inspection workload.

“We inspect medical facilities, day care centres, regular school facilities, liquor license properties which involve liquor stores, restaurants that have liquor licenses, and we inspect hotels. We do planning inspections year round, depending on new construction or renovations,” said Ms. Choy.

Fire Services records showed several public buildings failed multiple inspections. Cayman Brac’s Faith Hospital failed seven inspections. The Brac police station also failed seven inspections. The Cayman Brac Public Library failed five inspections before finally passing one last September.

Ms. Choy said many times, failing grades are handed out for relatively minor infractions.

“They may fail for a fire extinguisher out of date by month or two, but that is not because they’re not trying to become compliant, is because it is a waiting game for them to become compliant again once they receive their services,” said Ms. Choy.

She told Cayman 27 these delays, particularly in the Sister Islands, stem from a lack of servicing companies on-island.

“It’s very hard for them to get to 2,000 properties, or 2,000 inspections all in one given month,” said Ms. Choy.

Ms. Choy indicated the CIFS conducts some 2,000 inspections in a given month. Our records only show those inspections of government owned buildings.

Another interesting tidbit, of four schools inspected in 2016, Edna Moyle Primary in North Side, Prospect Primary, West End Primary on Cayman Brac, and Layman Scott High School also on Cayman Brac the aforementioned Brac schools were inspected three times but only passed once a piece.

