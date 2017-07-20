C3 Pure Fibre
Fire services begins training on new equipment

July 19, 2017
Philipp Richter
Some 24 firefighters are getting a crash course in using the new equipment they received from visiting UK Naval ship RFA Mounts Bay earlier this month.

Crews began their training on Monday and will be compressing a two week course, into 5 days of intense training. They will be learning how to operate the new boat and six wave runners, which will be divided up between Frank Sound, George Town and West Bay fire stations.

Firefighter Henry Ebanks says he is enjoying the training because it allows him to further his ability to help the community.

“My work at the Fire Department, you know, we go rescue, put water on fire, but this is a bit more challenging where you have to sit down do measurements, longitude latitude, things I haven’t even done since high school,” said Firefighter, Henry Ebanks.

Fire Chief David Hails says there is no timeline on when all the crews will complete their training before the crafts are actually put into use for search and rescue.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

