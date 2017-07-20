Premier League flag football has begun and President Adrean Russell says the flag community has been busy with a number of philanthropic endeavors off the field, which is key to their program’s success. Bosch adds that women’s flag has grown tremendously over the years, while Bullard, a member of the 7-time Co-Ed flag champion ‘Child Please/Burger Shack’ says the program has had success internationally as well. Cayman 27 also confirmed that Shenel Gall is in fact human, and not a football cyborg sent into the future to score touchdowns.

