Flair for the Air: Walker dazzles young riders at Black Pearl

After just two days of instruction, Jai Walker, a 19-year old professional scooter rider has fit right in with the youth scooter riding community in Cayman.

Walker, who has been a professional for 4 years, can be easily identified soaring through the air to the pleasure of everyone on hand for this week’s summer camp.

Walker says making the sport enjoyable is the most important element.

“If it doesn’t look fun, or sound fun then they won’t want to pursue it as a sport. My goal is to team them everything I can, make sure they enjoy the camp and make scootering fun.”

The camp runs from 24 July to 28 July.

