Academy Sports Club returned home from the USA Cup yesterday with two championship trophies. The boys under-10’s won the Gold Cup Championship, while the girls under-12’s won the silver cup championship, their first time competing in the tournament. Here’s a look at all of the final results from the tournament:
Football: Academy SC returns from USA Cup with Gold and Silver titles
Academy Sports Club: USA Cup final results
Under 10’s: Gold Cup Champions
Girls U 12’s: Silver Cup Champions
Under 12’s: Quarter-Finalist
Under 13’s: Quarter-Finalist
Under 15’s: 2nd place Gold Cup
Under 17’s: Semi-Finalist
