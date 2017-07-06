Football: Cayman plays Reggae Boyz in international friendly

The Cayman Islands Football Association hosted Jamaica’s under 15 team in two international friendlies this past weekend.

The first game was held Saturday night at the Annex Field in George Town, with Cayman’s under 17 team taking on Jamaica’s squad. Defense controlled the game on both sides, with each keeper raking in saves to keep their teams alive. Cayman was able to score the golden goal on a free kick that was deflected by Jamaica’s keeper right to Cayman’s Jose Larosa Ebanks who fired past the keeper. The final score was Cayman U17s 1-0 Jamaica U15s.

The second game was held Sunday afternoon at the CIFFA field in Prospect between Cayman’s under 15s and Jamaica’s squad. Jamaica got off to a fast start, scoring a goal early in the first half. The Reggae Boyz continued to dominate in the second half, scoring two goals to defeat Cayman 3-nil.

