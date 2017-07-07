Golf: Three top 5 finishes at Caribbean Championships

Cayman had three golfers finish in the top five of age groups at the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

Justin Hastings had the best score out of Cayman’s group, he finished second in the boys 13 and under age group with a score of 15 over par.

Aaron Jarvis finished second in the boys 15 and under age group with a score of 18 over par. Holly McLean finished fifth in her age group with a score of 59 over par.

Also in the under 13 age group was Andrew Hastings, he finished 10th with a score of 54 over par.

James Bould and Derek Peene also competed in the under 15 age group, they finished 14th at 70 over par, and 16th at 74 over par respectively.

Joe Purton and Joe Ribbins also competed in the under 18 age group, they finished 21st at 54 over par and 23rd at 65 over par respectively.

