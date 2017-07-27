Hails: spreading photo “not the best” during diesel tank fire

Chief Fire Services Officer David Hails says spreading misleading information during an emergency like Sunday’s (23 July) diesel tank fire is counterproductive to public safety.

A photo of a different petroleum tank fire not in the Cayman Islands made the rounds on social media along with posts concerning the blaze inside a tank holding roughly 14,000 barrels of diesel fuel at the Jackson Point Terminal.

Mr. Hails says it could have caused unnecessary worry, especially for those living nearby.

“Those images can portray a sense of panic,” he said during a press conference on Monday (24 July). “So those images are not the best of things to be sending out at the time of an incident like this. It was actually incorrect information that was being sent out there.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined as the relevant authorities await a report from SOL as to what happened that day leading up to the fire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

