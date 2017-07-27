C3 Pure Fibre
Hails: spreading photo “not the best” during diesel tank fire

July 26, 2017
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Chief Fire Services Officer David Hails says spreading misleading information during an emergency like Sunday’s (23 July) diesel tank fire is counterproductive to public safety.

This photo was shared on social media during Sunday’s (23 July) fire, leading some to believe it was taken at the scene of the fire at Jackson Point Terminal. It was not.

A photo of a different petroleum tank fire not in the Cayman Islands made the rounds on social media along with posts concerning the blaze inside a tank holding roughly 14,000 barrels of diesel fuel at the Jackson Point Terminal.

Mr. Hails says it could have caused unnecessary worry, especially for those living nearby.

“Those images can portray a sense of panic,” he said during a press conference on Monday (24 July). “So those images are not the best of things to be sending out at the time of an incident like this. It was actually incorrect information that was being sent out there.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined as the relevant authorities await a report from SOL as to what happened that day leading up to the fire.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

