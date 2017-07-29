C3 Pure Fibre
Haines continues trek for 50k in San Fran

July 28, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Derek Haines continued his fundraising efforts for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) this month at the San Francisco Marathon 23 July, finished 11th out of his age group with a time of 4 hours and 36 minutes.

Haines has now completed the Lake Atitlan marathon as well as the Agua and Acatenango volcano climbs, with the Cayman marathon in December as his final race.
 
The total money raised by the local marathon runner to date is up to $30 000, just shy of the $$50 000 goal.
Jordan Armenise

