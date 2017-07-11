Hand foot and mouth disease going around in Cayman

A common childhood illness is making the rounds once again in Cayman.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a viral illness that usually affects infants and kids under five years of age. It usually starts with a fever, but symptoms can also include painful mouth sores, and a skin rash on the hands and feet.

The telltale signs of hand, foot and mouth – the sores and blisters – are certainly unpleasant and can cause alarm for parents, but the reality is that hand foot and mouth is usually a minor illness, that in most cases will clear up in a week to ten days.

Dr. Christine Chen of TrinCay Medical Services told Cayman 27 it can be contagious even after the symptoms go away.

“In the last two weeks, I’ve seen cases almost every day,” said Dr. Chen.

Dr. Chen said the symptoms include a spotty red rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet and painful mouth sores.

“Parents would actually keep their kids home if they definitely think that their child has hand, foot and mouth, that will help prevent the spread,” said Dr. Chen.

Dr. Chen told Cayman 27 hand, foot and mouth is very contagious, and adults can even inadvertently aid in its spread.

“Adults can get the infection, we just have a sore throat, cough, you feel like it’s just a subtle flu, and you can go to work and spread it to your coworkers, and they can spread it to their kids,” explained Dr. Chen.

Hand, foot and mouth is spread through nose and throat secretions like saliva, sputum or nasal mucous, blister fluid, and faeces.

Dr. Chen said it’s easily spread virtually anywhere kids congregate.

“As a parent you are always upset when your child catches something from school, but that’s just part of life, you’ll catch a little cough, cold, little tummy bug,” said Dr. Chen.

Dr. Chen said these hand, foot and mouth outbreaks happen a couple times a year, and usually last about two months.

She said last year, one such outbreak lasted three months, and she suggested that part of the reason for that extra month may be because many parents can’t afford to take weeks off work, and return their kids to normal activity while they are still contagious.

As far as prevention goes, Dr. Chen stressed the basics: hand washing, covering up when you cough, and disinfecting surfaces.

