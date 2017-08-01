C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Hope foundation annual BBQ

July 31, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The hope foundation held its annual barbecue get-together to help those on the road to recovery from addiction build on each other’s strengths.

On Sunday ( 30 July) Brent Hydes from the foundation said the barbecue was created to help recovering addicts bond in a caring family atmosphere while providing former addicts the opportunity to sharpen their focus on their recovery.

“They have an opportunity to focus on recovery rather than worrying about having to get a job and to pay bills basic human necessities of life their mission now is to just focus on self get self-worth,” Mr. Hydes said.

The recovering addicts had a dominoes table set up and cooked traditional Caymanian style meals for the event.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: