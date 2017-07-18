C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

HSA calls TV reporter’s cruise catastrophe claims ‘baseless’

July 17, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The Health Services Authority (HSA) said a former TV reporter’s account of a so-called ‘cruise catastrophe’ in the Cayman Islands is inconsistent with its own patient records.

The HSA issued a statement in response to a story aired by 12 News Arizona.

In that story, former TV reporter Kim Covington, then pregnant, described falling ill on a cruise ship back in 2003. Ms. Covington described being “dumped off the ship in a tugboat” before being taken for treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

In Ms. Covington’s account, she was forced to wait to see a doctor because the hospital staff was “at the theatre,” only to be told she was severely constipated and that there was no medicine on-island to treat her.

“The Health Services Authority has thoroughly investigated the claims made in this report and determined the online report to be baseless and not consistent with the documentation in the patient’s records,” said the HSA in a statement.

Cayman 27 made several calls to 12 News in Phoenix, and our requests for comment have not been answered as of broadcast time.

12 News did update its online report to include the HSA statement.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: