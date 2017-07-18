HSA calls TV reporter’s cruise catastrophe claims ‘baseless’

The Health Services Authority (HSA) said a former TV reporter’s account of a so-called ‘cruise catastrophe’ in the Cayman Islands is inconsistent with its own patient records.

The HSA issued a statement in response to a story aired by 12 News Arizona.

In that story, former TV reporter Kim Covington, then pregnant, described falling ill on a cruise ship back in 2003. Ms. Covington described being “dumped off the ship in a tugboat” before being taken for treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

In Ms. Covington’s account, she was forced to wait to see a doctor because the hospital staff was “at the theatre,” only to be told she was severely constipated and that there was no medicine on-island to treat her.

“The Health Services Authority has thoroughly investigated the claims made in this report and determined the online report to be baseless and not consistent with the documentation in the patient’s records,” said the HSA in a statement.

Cayman 27 made several calls to 12 News in Phoenix, and our requests for comment have not been answered as of broadcast time.

12 News did update its online report to include the HSA statement.

