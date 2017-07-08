Hurricane preparations landed, UK Navy gives Grand Cayman a hand

If you were driving along West Bay road this morning near Governor’s beach you may have seen a lot of military-like activity. Don’t panic, we weren’t being invaded, in fact today the crew of the visiting UK Naval Ship RFA Mounts Bay came on shore to run training exercises for local emergency services to prepare for hurricane season.

This morning a crowd of over 150 people gathered to watch the RFA Mounts Bay unload heavy equipment from one of their ships onto land, a sight to be seen. They came rolling in by air, sea and by land visiting crew members from the RFA Mounts Bay, the UK Naval ship sailing through the Caribbean to give support to British overseas territories that may be impacted by natural disasters showed their capabilities on Friday.

“Well it’s important in case it does happen, the UK has a presence in the Caribbean year round, the idea is to enhance that during hurricane season,” said Lieutenant Oliver Fletcher from the Royal Engineers, part of the RFA Mounts Bay.

Lieutenant Oliver Fletcher from the Royal Engineers, says Friday’s demonstration was also a test of the crew’s humanitarian and disaster relief operations before a disaster, to understand their strengths and weakness.

“This is the first overseas territory we’ve come to and we’re going to practice the core HADR skills that hopefully we won’t have to use in the future but we are prepared to if we must,” said Lieutenant Oliver Fletcher from the Royal Engineers, part of the RFA Mounts Bay.

On Seven Mile Beach, the Royal Navy rolled out heavy equipment, to test if it makes a good landing zone just in case.

“We use that as our ship to shore capability and that allows to take up to 100 tones of equipment at any one time on to the shore, so it’s very crucial,” said Lieutenant Louise Tester, the Royal Logistics Core Troop Commander.

Lieutenant Louise Tester, the Royal Logistics Core troop commander says the landing strip they roll out using this JCB on arrival is most important to start the relief efforts.

“Each country provides its own challenges, so here obviously the soft sand, it’s very vital that we lay down the track way so vehicles don’t get bogged in,”said Lieutenant Louise Tester, the Royal Logistics Core Troop Commander.

For lieutenant Fletcher, he says the ship is making its rounds around the Caribbean, but once the commonwealth office gives them the call, they’ll be on their way.

“But the idea behind this enhanced capability is that we will react between the 12-48 hours immediately after a natural disaster,” said Lieutenant Oliver Fletcher from the Royal Engineers, part of the RFA Mounts Bay.

RFA Mounts Bay crew have been running simulations and also training Cayman’s own emergency respondents with new equipment to make the country that much more prepared, if a disaster strikes.

The Navy crew also have other activities planned this weekend around the Island.

