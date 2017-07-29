Immigration arrests 381 for first half of year

As of July some 220 people have been arrested by the Enforcement arm at Immigration for work permit and overstaying offences.

Today (28 July) the department shared its latest stats update revealing that since the beginning of the year there have been 381 overall arrests for immigration offences and more than $152,000 in administrative fees collected.

According to a Government Information Services statement this month 112 people were arrested for employment outside terms of a work permit, while 108 were arrested for overstaying.

Last week three deportation orders were executed. All deportees were male and were returned to Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Bulgaria respectively. In total 13 people on custodial sentences were deported from Cayman.

Anyone with information about immigration related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-534-2546, or email legalim@gov.Ky.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

