Immigration survey ends at midnight

So far 600 people have participated in Cayman’s immigration reform survey which is being used to help reshape the Department of Immigration.

If you were not in that batch of participants, fear not, you still have a couple of hours remaining to have your say.

The survey closes at midnight tonight (28 July.)

The Ministry of Human Resources & Immigration survey is the first step in the creation of a national Human Resources department and you can take the survey by clicking on the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ImmigrationReform_2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

