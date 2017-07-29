C3 Pure Fibre
Immigration survey ends at midnight

July 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
So far 600 people have participated in Cayman’s immigration reform survey which is being used to help reshape the Department of Immigration.
If you were not in that batch of participants, fear not, you still have a couple of hours remaining to have your say.
The survey closes at midnight tonight (28 July.)
The Ministry of Human Resources & Immigration survey is the first step in the creation of a national Human Resources department and you can take the survey by clicking on the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ImmigrationReform_2017

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

