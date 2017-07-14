JMC Brexit talks: UK Minister says OTs are “indeed British”

UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Ahmad tells OT leaders meeting in London that their countries are part of Britain and its citizens are “indeed” British.

The open confirmation of inclusion of OT citizens in the British empire comes at a pivotal time when the UK is moving towards divorcing itself from the European Union.

It was a concern raised by leaders meeting at Brexit Joint Ministerial Council session at Lancaster House.

A further Brexit update is expected to be provided in November when the leaders attend the joint ministerial council meeting in London.

