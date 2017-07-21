Landfill likely to grow taller before it’s sealed

At 84 feet, ‘Mount Trashmore’ is Grand Cayman’s highest peak, but the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) expects that to grow in order to seal it off.

Before the highest reaches of the dump’s working face can be sealed off with a geosynthetic cap, the DEH said it needs to ensure the slopes fringing the landfill are graded to the appropriate angles.

“What every landfill needs at the end when you were coming towards closure, is all the grades. That is the slopes on the sides, set at a certain level to encourage good run off from the rain storms, we don’t want to have water sitting on top and percolating into the landfill,” said Mark Rowlands, DEH’s Assistant Director of Solid Waste.

Mr. Rowlands said a geosynthetic cap is a barrier that’s impenetrable by water, that is usually covered by soil and some sort of vegetation.

