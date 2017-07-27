Every team has their ‘zen master’, and Cayman’s men’s basketball team is lead by coach Ed Pellot-Rosa. A former player himself, Rosa says he used new techniques to harness the attitude and the composure of his team’s emotion prior to the gold medal performance at the 2017 NatWest Island Games.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: Ed Pellot-Rosa
July 26, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: Jai Walker and Michael Myles
July 26, 2017
Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: Cayman Cricket
July 26, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.