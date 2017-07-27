C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: Jai Walker and Michael Myles

July 26, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Jai Walker, a 19-year old professional scooter rider with ‘Havoc’ has fit right in with the youth scooter riding community in Cayman this week. Walker, who has been a professional for 4 years, is visiting Cayman to lead a scooter camp at The Black Pearl Skate Park.

Michael Myles, the president of the Cayman Islands Skateboarding Association, says programs such as these are crucial to keeping Cayman’s youth off the streets and out of trouble.

 

The camp runs from 24 July to 28 July.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: