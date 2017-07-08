Limiting spread of parvovirus

Over 200 dogs have been vaccinated around Cayman for the deadly parvovirus from the first of July, as dog owners take steps to protect their pets.

But one veterinarian says space is running out to treat infected animals and that is a concern.

Dr. Ioana Popescu says the current strain of the virus is much stronger and an additional vaccination is needed to make sure pups won’t catch it at the Island Vet clinic, if a dog is infected with the virus it will go into the isolation ward but as there is a capacity limit dogs may become out-patients and can risk spreading the virus if not properly isolated.

“That’s what makes them, lets say more dangerous to the larger dog population, the fact that they can spread it, so if they are not properly isolated they can spread that virus to other dogs,” said Veterinarian, Dr. Ioana Popescu.

She adds when it comes to dealing with parvovirus, the medicine and facilities to treat it are available but it’s quick action can help.

http://www.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/cighome/pressroom/archive/201505/parvovirusalert

