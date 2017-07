A 52-year old American man was arrested Friday (7 June) for several firearms offences.

Cayman Brac customs officers made the arrest after finding a large quantity of ammunition among personal belongings in a shipping container.

Afterward, two unlicensed firearms were recovered at the man’s residence.

Neither the ammunition nor the firearms were declared to customs and they did not accompany a firearms import permit.

