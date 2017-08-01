C3 Pure Fibre
Man in court for bar brawl stabbing

July 31, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 46 year-old George Town man appears in court in connection with a bar fight and stabbing on Saturday (29 July).

Clayburn Ebanks is charged with wounding with intent following an incident at Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive, Geroge Town.

Police say around 1.45 am Saturday officers were dispatched to the George Town bar and a man there said he had been in an altercation with another man whom he knew.

He sustained multiple stab wounds to his head, back and both hands. He was admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say at around 2.30 am that same day Mr Ebanks went to George Town police station claiming he was attacked and he defended himself.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

