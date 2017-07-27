Man with the Plan: Brown follows his ‘Three D’s’ to success

Rasheem Brown recently returned from the Youth Commonwealth Games where he placed 6th in the men’s 110m hurdles despite battling food poisoning. Over the past two years, Brown has gone from a relative unknown, to one of Cayman’s rising stars on the track. Between his CARIFTA medals and other impressive performances, he may have surprised some in Cayman, but he’s had this planned all along.

“I go by the ‘three d’s’: determination, dedication and discipline” says Brown. It’s a personal mantra the young sprinter applies both on and off the track. Brown has been hurdling since being introduced to the sport by Head Coach Kenrick Williams in 5th grade.

“He saw I had a lot of potential and I’ve doing it ever since.” Brown, who is 17 years of age, says the improvements he’s made on the track come from his commitment to his routine.

“Routines help me to focus in my training sessions. I’m always prepared for my workout.”

Polite and positive, Brown’s philosophical approach could keep anyone motivated.

“You can do anything, you just have to stay focused and follow my ‘three d’s’ determination, dedication and discipline, and you’ll make it through your life.”

Rasheem Brown knows where exactly where his career is going: he’s a man with a plan.

