McTaggart talks Brexit JMC

July 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s leaders together with other Overseas Territories leaders met with the UK in a special Joint Ministerial Council to discuss Brexit and its implications as Britain’s exit from the European Union begins. Public Finance Minister Hon Roy McTaggart joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss what happened in the meeting and what aspects of the separation will impact Cayman directly.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

