A 12-year-old girl missing for three days has been found.

Hours after police issued a press release appealing to the public for information Hayleigh Sciamonte was located in West Bay by police.

They say a member of the public recognised her and notified police of her whereabouts.

Miss Sciamonte was reported missing on Friday and was last seen near her home on Grass Piece Lane in West Bay.

