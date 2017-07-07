C3 Pure Fibre
Netball: Cayman vs Canada preview

July 6, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s women’s netball team will tip off tonight in a three-game series versus Canada. Cayman is just two games shy of qualifying for an international ranking and will be playing a Canadian squad seeing their first action in the Caribbean, with 6 players making their international debuts. Canada says they have an idea of what to expect in their first game against a Caribbean opponent.

“A lot of lofts, a lot of height, we like to play fast, so it will be a cool game to watch” said Canada’s Alyssa Binn. The team has 6 players making their international debuts and Canada’s Megan Widmer says they are excited for the opportunity. “I’m expecting a different style from the Caribbean, so I think it will be a very good game”.

Cayman’s team is made up of previous players as well as domestic league standouts from this past season, and Vice Captain Nicosia Lawson says they are gelling at the right time. “Each person has their own way of passing the ball and doing things, being able to work across all the different teams, and building that camaraderie, we’ve developed over the past few months.”

All game tip-off at 7:00 pm at Clifton Hunter High School with games two and three being played Friday and Saturday.

About the author

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

