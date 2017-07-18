C3 Pure Fibre
Netball: Murray-Corbin leaving as Technical Director

July 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
On the heels of qualifying for an international ranking, Cayman Netball’s Technical Director Violet Murray-Corbin is leaving the program at the end of July, heading home to England for new opportunities.  “I was on a sabbatical here and my sabbatical is over, so now I will go back to work.”

With 3 months left in her term, Murray-Corbin says the lure of returning home to family and opportunities in education was too attractive to ignore, adding the short-term nature of her tenure always left her feeling the role was temporary. “When you leave your home, you tend to just pick yourself up and go, but you’ve left things behind that you have to sort out.

Originally brought in to develop the youth programs, Murray-Corbin says she’s happy with the progress she’s made and is leaving the sport in good hands. “We’ve set up a couple of ladies to coach the under-12’s, 14’s, 16’s as well as the seniors in the interim.”

No replacement has been announced, Murray-Corbin will officially depart Cayman on 30 July.

 

 

 

