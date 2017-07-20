Netball: Seymour happy with Corbin’s development with juniors

In speaking with Cayman Netball President Lucille Seymour, she says she’s happy with the work departing Technical Director Violet Murray-Corbin has done during her time in Cayman, specifically in youth development. “She did an excellent job with the juniors, who have really improved.” Murray-Corbin, who is leaving her role 3 months earlier than expected to return to her home to England, was on a sabbatical when she accepted the role with Cayman Netball less than two years ago. Seymour goes onto say Corbin has brought structure to the youth programs that did not exist before.

“We have different categories of juniors now, with an academy and everything.”

Murray-Corbin’s departure leaves Cayman Netball without a Technical Director, and Seymour says they have already started the process of finding her replacement, casting a wide net in the many areas of the sport.

“The process has started, because we can’t wait until she leaves. We’ve advertised locally, in the Caribbean and in the 5 major areas of netball.”

Murray-Corbin will officially depart Cayman 30th June.

