Netball: Seymour happy with Corbin’s development with juniors

July 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

In speaking with Cayman Netball President Lucille Seymour, she says she’s happy with the work departing Technical Director Violet Murray-Corbin has done during her time in Cayman, specifically in youth development. “She did an excellent job with the juniors, who have really improved.” Murray-Corbin, who is leaving her role 3 months earlier than expected to return to her home to England, was on a sabbatical when she accepted the role with Cayman Netball less than two years ago. Seymour goes onto say Corbin has brought structure to the youth programs that did not exist before.

“We have different categories of juniors now, with an academy and everything.”

Murray-Corbin’s departure leaves Cayman Netball without a Technical Director, and Seymour says they have already started the process of finding her replacement, casting a wide net in the many areas of the sport.

“The process has started, because we can’t wait until she leaves. We’ve advertised locally, in the Caribbean and in the 5 major areas of netball.”

Murray-Corbin will officially depart Cayman 30th June.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

