Crime News

No arrests yet in attack at GT bar

July 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
No arrests yet in Sunday’s (16 July) violent attack on a woman at Vic’s bar in George Town as police renew their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Police say they are still searching for the man who attacked and beat a woman at the bar after she rejected his advances.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Vic’s bar on Seymour Drive.

The RCIPS said the woman was inside the bar when the man, whom she did not know previously, began pulling at her and touching her inappropriately.

The woman refused his advances and he began punching her in the face and body.

The victim was treated at hospital for bruises and later released.

They say the attacker is fair in complexion and possibly of Hispanic background.

If you have any information on the suspect or this incident call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police tip line at 949-7777

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

