OfReg nixes DataLink fees arrangements with ICT providers

The Cayman Islands Utility Regulation and Competition Office announces it’s requiring contract changes between Cayman’s information and communications technology providers and CUC subsidiary, DataLink.

DataLink had different arrangements with ICT providers C3, Flow and Logic, requiring some pay fees to reserve space on CUC poles.

Ofreg in its determination of an ongoing dispute between the parties writes : “The Office considers that the reservation fees, as provided for in the Pole Sharing Agreements… limit the efficient and harmonised utilisation of infrastructure, limit the promotion of competition… and were provided at rates, terms and conditions which were not reasonable.”

“We’re all expected to be treated fairly and appropriately and there’s no biases,” C3 Board Member Randy Merren said.

Mr. Merren is also owner of Hurley’s Media Ltd., which owns Cayman 27.

“We’re very happy. This is the first step in the determination request. I think there’s more coming from this dispute but C3 views this as a positive step.”

Through a spokesperson, Logic CEO Rob McNabb says Logic is currently reviewing the letter from OfReg and they will make a statement at a later date.

DataLink’s Sacha Tibbetts says the company has no comment at this time.

An e-mail sent to a FLOW spokesperson initially was not returned. The spokesperson later said the company would comment at a later date.

The determination in full can be found here.

