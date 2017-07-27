OfReg wants companies to supply hot works information

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands advises any business to let it know about any significant hot works in close proximity to fuel and dangerous substances.

The e-mail addresses “key stakeholers” and asks for information on any hot works being done around equipment or sites with liquid or gaseous dangerous substances no matter if it’s routine or major maintenance and repairs.

The e-mail also asked key stakeholders to provide a list of people within companies trained in safety programs around hazardous sites.

The e-mail did not specifically make reference to why it’s now urgently pushing to get this information.

