Opposition Leader calls for action on Speaker’s arrest; “He should step down.”

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he’s hoping when Mr. Bush returns he’ll do what Mr. Miller calls “the honourable thing” and step down as Speaker of the House.

Both Mr. Miller and Mr. Saunders agree the Speaker enjoys the presumption of innocence in this matter, but they say given the sanctity of the post the CDP leader holds in the LA he cannot and should not remain House Speaker.

The Opposition Leader is taking a hard line position on House Speaker McKeevaa Bush’s arrest in Florida.

“It’s an embarrassment to me as a Parliamentarian to have these kinds of things happen and I am only hoping and trusting that Mr. Bush will take the high road and moral and ethical road and step down,” Mr. Miller said.

On Monday Mr. Bush was arrested in Florida for simple battery after an incident a Seminole casino in Coconut Creek for allegedly grabbing a woman’s buttocks.

“It is just not kosher for these things to be happening in a country that is trying to project an image of anti corruption, and confidentiality in our Government and all these sorts of things, it’s just a terrible sequence of events,” Mr. Miller said.

Neither Mr. Bush nor his party has issued a statement on the situation. And the Premier’s office, for a second day, refused to comment, something Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders said is not right.

“I am hoping that the government of the day will do the responsible and right thing and at least engage with the Caymanian people and the Caymanian public with regards to what they intend to do,” Mr. Saunders said.

Mr. Miller said the Speaker is elected and the law sets out how he or she can be removed.

“So the government bench would have to vote to remove him. But I would hope that we would not have to go to that. I would hope that Mr. Bush and his confidants would see that enough is enough,” the Opposition Leader said.

Mr. Saunders said this matter warrants a sitting of the House Ethics committee, which he said he has asked the chairman, Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to call. But he said he is still waiting for a response. We reached out to Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and he said no such committee exists. Veteran MLA Arden McLean disputes this, he said the Privileges Committee is the substantive committee that deals with matters of ethics involving MLAs. That committee, they say can be convened without a special meeting, but the LA will have to meet to make a decision. As for when the LA will formally convene remains to be seen.

Premier McLaughlin told Cayman 27 he will issue a statement in “due course.”

As for Mr. Bush, he sent Cayman 27 our own story on him pleading not guilty to the allegation against him as a comment.

