Pan ‘n’ Riddim street performance

July 19, 2017
Felicia Rankin
If you were in town today hopefully you were lucky enough to catch the sweet sounds of Pan ‘n’ Riddim steel pan band. The Cayman band took their talents to Cardinall Avenue in hopes of raising funds to dominate in Canada’s Pan Alive competition.

The energy they created for the people on the street was one that felt authentically Caribbean and joyous. Tourists stopped to dance, take photos, videos and to simply savor the moment.

Pan ‘n’ Riddim showcased exactly why it’s so important for this band to represent our islands in Canada because nobody does it quite like Cayman.

 

