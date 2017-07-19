Past, present, and future: a look at the George Town landfill

With the 2017 elections in the rear-view mirror, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) said it’s looking to keep its momentum as the country moves toward an Integrated Solid Waste Management System.

“We’re standing probably at about 78 feet right now,” said DEH Assistant Solid Waste Director Mark Rowlands, speaking from the working face of the George Town landfill. “We are full steam ahead with regards to the integrated solid waste management system coming forward as we transition towards a whole new and better way of doing things.”

He says that includes some big changes, like curbside collection.

“Which includes the community members putting out the garbage to us collecting the garbage with our trucks and looking at new systems, new approaches, to make that whole system more efficient, with less litter, less odor,” he explained.

Mr. Rowlands said an emphasis on sorting materials before they reach the landfill will help divert more waste.

“This is the kind of thing that’s going to take education, promotion, even new legislation to ensure that people put things in separate piles and keep them sorted,” said Mr. Rowlands.

With change comes uncertainty. Mr. Rowlands told Cayman 27 many DEH rank and file are concerned for their long-term employment.

“They’ve heard a lot of rumours, just like everyone else on the island, and that’s made them feel very uncomfortable, but they are continuing to work hard and continuing to do the job here,” he said.

Mr. Rowlands remains optimistic.

“As we get more sophisticated with waste management there are a lot more jobs that are being created actually, not lost in this field,” said Mr. Rowlands.

Mr. Rowlands said the more material diverted from the landfill and into recycling and waste to energy programmes, the more jobs will be created.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

