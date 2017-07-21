Patients, community in mourning: “Dr Jones-Leslie was a good doctor”

The Cayman Islands and Caribbean community as a whole continue to mourn three days after the death of visiting Dr Vary Jones- Leslie.

Best wishes and prayers to the family of the 62-year-old Jamaican gynecologist poured in from those who did not know her to those she helped bring life into this world.

“She was just an extraordinary person.”

That’s been the consensus from those who knew Dr. Jones-Leslie, the 62-year-old Jamaican doctor who died on Tuesday (18 July) after being struck by a taxi at near Owen Roberts International Airport. Many are still coming to terms with her death.

“This is just too shocking for me honestly, even now that I am talking to you and thinking about the whole thing. It is just it’s just totally shocking,” said Marsha Matthie, a former patient.

She said she first met Dr. Jones-Leslie in 2007 when she was pregnant with her first child. It was during her 24 hours of labour where she saw who Dr. Jones-Leslie truly was.

“She was the person who said if they were waiting for me to die or something like that. And she stopped other persons who were scheduled for surgery and made sure that I went through because she saw the pain that I was going through,” she added.

Out of that experience came Ms. Matthie’s daughter Leshari who celebrated her 10th birthday last week. It’s a day that caused Ms. Matthie to reflect on the warmth one doctor can give a patient in need.

“She’s straightforward, but she is also a person you can also talk to her. She is a down to earth person you can talk to also. She always try to interact best with her patients and make sure that they get a good understanding of whatever they situation is,” Ms. Matthie said.

Ms. Matthie resides in Spanish Town, Jamaica where Dr. Jones-Leslie’s clinic is set up. And she says it’s hard passing there every day knowing she will not see Dr. Jones-Leslie’s again.

Dr. Jones-Leslie was employed as a visiting doctor at HSA and yesterday ( 20 July) her colleagues received grief counseling.

