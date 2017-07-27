C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Petrie resigns from MRCU post

July 26, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The man in charge of the controlling the Mosquito population in Cayman has resigned.

Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr. Bill Petrie has stepped down from the post.

Government Information Services says Dr. Petrie is set to become the head of the Miami-Dade Mosquito Control Division.

It’s an area heavily impacted by the Zika outbreak last year.

Dr. Petrie worked at the MRCU for more than 30 years and served as Director since 1998.

His last day is 4 August.

Ministry of Health Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard will be acting MRCU Director until a successor is appointed.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: