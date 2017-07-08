C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Planning to take action on Rum Point wall

July 7, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Planning Department says it will be contacting a developer about a boundary wall that’s turned part of Rum Point Drive into a blind corner.

Last week, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 he brought his traffic safety concerns over the wall to both planning and the NRA, but he said both bodies seemed to be “running to hide” from his inquiries. We tried our luck and planning delivered, sending Cayman 27 a response.

“[When plans were approved] 4 foot walls/fences did not require planning permission. However, the photos you sent me show the wall/fence to be about 6 feet in height and that does require permission,” said planning deputy director Ron Sanderson in an email exchange.

Planning said  if the situation is not addressed, the department will pursue enforcement proceedings. As for the gravel encroaching on the roadway, planning says that is not within its remit.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: