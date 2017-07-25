Police: boat thieves developing appetite for outboard motors

The RCIPS told Cayman 27, boat theft is on the rise, and thieves are developing an appetite for vessels with outboard engines in particular.

One dive operator says he’s lucky to have recovered his boat after it was stolen from its mooring Saturday night, but the thieves cost him thousands in damages.

Mac McDermid of Pirate Divers said he put his 26-foot dive boat to bed Saturday night, moored offshore along Seven Mile Beach in the vicinity of Calico Jack’s. But Sunday morning, he woke up to the disturbing news that his boat had washed ashore some four miles away.

He told Cayman 27 thieves had cut his vessel from its mooring lines, towed it around Northwest Point, and beached it near Sand Hole Road in West Bay, where thieves tried unsuccessfully to make off with the engine.

“There’s only so much that you can do. If somebody has enough time they’re going to get into absolutely anything,” said Mr. McDermid, who learned that lesson the hard way.

“It’s just a shame that the cost of the crime is worse. They probably take $300 in parts maximum, and it’s gonna cost me about $3000 to repair it and then the rest of the work to get the boat back into working order again,” said Mr. McDermid, who estimates complete repair to cost somewhere around $10,000.

“It’s got to the point now where we actually have to unload everything off the boat, every day, unload it all back up every morning,” said Dusty Norman of DNS Diving.

He told Cayman 27 thieves struck one of his boats two weeks ago. They didn’t take the vessel, he said, but they made off with practically everything else.

“They had taken masks, fins, all the coolers on the boat, the O2 kit, air horns, signaling devices, everything, probably around $3000 to $3500 this time,” said Mr. Norman.

Mr. Norman told Cayman 27 crimes like these are on the rise.

“We had times when they’ve come in, cut fuel lines, siphoned all the fuel off the boat, stole our batteries off the boat, where we totally lose income for that day. We have upset guests, not just with us but with the island because of the direction it’s going,” said Mr. Norman.

“We are going to reinforce the moorings, we are going to chain the boat to the moorings every day, which is again, an extra cost in chain for the boat, but you’d rather spend extra money preventative than losing entire thousands and thousands worth of dollars,” said Mr. McDermid. “You keep going the extra step each time, how secure can you make something?”

The Joint Marine Unit shared the following tips on how to safeguard vessels from theft:

· Permanently mark or engrave your boat, trailer, equipment, electronics and personal items that you use regularly on your boat. Marks should be difficult to remove and out of sight. You can use an engraving device to carefully etch your name into fiberglass, metal and other materials.

· Make a list all electronic gear, outboard motors, PFDs, fishing equipment, etc. by brand, model, and serial numbers if available. Also record your boat/trailer by make, model, registration and HIN number.

· Consider a boat alarm and seek expert advice when buying one. Ask yourself, what do you want it to do? For instance, if your system tells you that someone is on your boat, will you be in a position to respond to it?

· Take photographs of all your of your boat, trailer, equipment and all other items on your boat. Ensure that the photographs are clear with close-ups of any unique marks.

· Lock ignition switches and additional steps can be taken by installing a hidden kill switch.

· If possible, turn the trailer around so that it is “nose in” rather than out.

· Secure the trailer with a heavy duty chain and lock, and secure the boat and trailer to a fixed object.

· Place a hitch lock on the ball of the trailer or jack the trailer up on blocks and remove the tyres.

