C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Crime News

Police charge man for January hit-and-run

July 21, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police charge a 33-year-old Bodden Town man in connection with a January hit-and-run that left a 69-year-old American tourist with serious injuries.

Police charged the man with Causing Grievous Bodily Harm, Dangerous Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and having no insurance.

Police say the woman was walking on the sea-side of West Bay Road near the Governor’s house when the car struck her.

Police say she still suffers from serious injuries from her waist down.

The man is set to appear in court 14 August. He’s currently out on bail.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: