Police conduct weekend boat rescue

Police said private boat captains came to the rescue of a vessel in distress over the weekend.

Saturday (26 July) night after police got a call that a boat in the North Sound was having engine trouble and taking on water.

The Port Authority sent out distress calls to vessels nearby.

Police said five adults and one child were on board the 18-foot vessel that was located between Stingray City and Safe Haven.

Police said a Pontoon boat responded along with a second vessel that helped tow the sinking boat towards West Bay Yacht Club.

A joint marine unit vessel then came alongside the boats.

Police inspector Brad Ebanks gave his thanks to boat captains Justin Rankine and Mike Nelson who used their commercial tourist vessels to assist with the rescue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

