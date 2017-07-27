C3 Pure Fibre
Police conduct weekend boat rescue

July 26, 2017
Mario Grey
Police said private boat captains came to the rescue of a vessel in distress over the weekend.

Saturday (26 July) night after police got a call that a boat in the North Sound was having engine trouble and taking on water.

The Port Authority sent out distress calls to vessels nearby.

Police said five adults and one child were on board the 18-foot vessel that was located between Stingray City and Safe Haven.

Police said a Pontoon boat responded along with a second vessel that helped tow the sinking boat towards West Bay Yacht Club.

A joint marine unit vessel then came alongside the boats.

Police inspector Brad Ebanks gave his thanks to boat captains Justin Rankine and Mike Nelson who used their commercial tourist vessels to assist with the rescue.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

