Police confirm two Caymanians lost at sea

Police confirm both the police helicopter and joint marine unit vessels have been used in the search for two Caymanians, but no sign of them yet.

It’s believed they were on a routine fishing trip, which is off the North-West Coast of Grand Cayman.

I spoke with a friend of the pair today, who understandably are worried.

“When you got out there on the ocean, it’s really nothing to play with,” said Abraham Oakley, friend of the missing.

Over a week has gone by and there is still no sign of Edward Henrick-Hydes and Chadwick Bodden and Abraham Oakley, a friend of Mr. Henrick-Hydes for over a decade, says he’s sad to know he disappeared.

“Last time I saw him was like 3 days before he left this island, and he was down here and he was having a beer and me and him was chilling out and he said I got to go and he walked off, went up the street, I didn’t see him again,” said Abraham Oakley.

Mr. Oakley says he wishes his friends took more care in the water and hopes that for future fishing trips people look out for each other.

“When you got a boat, you got a vessel and you’re going that far off land, you got to make sure that got a GPS tracker on that, your phone, make sure that also has a GPS tracker,” said Abraham Oakley.

He also warns with the hurricane season upon us storms out in the water can happen quickly and can be life-threatening in open waters.

“You know a couple of nights ago, I saw thunder and lightning and stuff, you know I hope they didn’t get catch in all that stuff that happened like Saturday night because definitely you aint coming back if you got caught in that,” said Abraham Oakley.

But he says he is still is hoping for the best.

“I just wish he could be found, alive, but chances are, I don’t know it looks tough, it’s kind of hot weather and even if you are driving out there, you don’t have water,” said Abraham Oakley.

Police today are asking the public for any information on the men, saying they fear for the pair’s safety.

