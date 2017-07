A 40-year-old man remains in police custody after police recovered firearms, drugs and cash at his West Bay residence.

Officers carried out a search operation just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday (6 July). They found ganja, a large amount of U.S. and C.I. cash and four weapons — including two air pistols, one revolver and one semi-automatic handgun in addition to several rounds of ammunition.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

