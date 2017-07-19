Police hunt suspect after woman beaten at Vic’s Bar

Police are today (18 July) searching for a man they say attacked and beat a woman at a local bar after she rejected his advances.

The incident occurred on Sunday (16 July) evening at Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive, George Town. The victim was treated at hospital for bruises and later released.

The RCIPS said the woman was inside the bar when the man began pulling at her and touching her inappropriately.

The woman refused his advances and he began punching her in the face and body.

Police say the man and woman had never met each other before the incident.

They say the attacker is fair in complexion and possibly of Hispanic background.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you have any information on the suspect or this incident, call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

