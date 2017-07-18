Police investigate three vehicle thefts

Police today ( 17 July) investigate the theft of three vehicles from the George Town area. According to the RCIPS the cars were stolen between Thursday (13 July) and Saturday (15 July.)

A white Mercedes Benz was taken Thursday night in the Rockhole area. Police say the car was reported stolen 8 am on Friday. The registration number is 154-504. The vehicle’s plates were reportedly stolen two weeks ago.

On Saturday Police received a report of a motor cycle stolen from Glen Dale Drive off South Church Street. It happened shortly after 1.40 am. The black 2001 KTM 640 has a registration number 165-126. It was driven home by the owner an hour before it was stolen.

Also on Saturday a white Ford F-250 truck was reported stolen from the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

The driver parked the truck and went into a nearby bar. When he returned he could not find the vehicle.

Anyone with information on these or any other crimes please call 9-11 or 949-7777.

