Police investigating boat crash

July 10, 2017
Mario Grey
A boat ran aground on Saturday and police said a little after 9 p.m. they responded to a call about a boat on the iron shore in the Vista Del Mar area.

Police said four persons were on board that vessel at the time and said the boat captain sustained non-life threatening facial injuries.

He has been flown off island for surgery.

The police helicopter also assisted in the police response and Police said the first mate and other occupants also sustained injuries.

They were taken to the George Town Hospital where they were treated and later released.

Police reports said the boat received extensive damage and officers from the joint Marine unit are investigating the accident.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

