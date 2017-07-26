Police report details Bush’s arrest

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office booking report provides more insight into what led to speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush’s arrest 17 July at a South Florida casino.

Click here to view the document.

Arresting officer Giancarlo Mejia-Diaz was notified by security at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek of an incident between a man identified as Mr. Bush and a waitress at the casino, according to the complaint affidavit.

The waitress said Mr. Bush touched her lower back and buttocks as she attempted to take his order, the affidavit states.

It also reads casino surveillance video shows Mr. Bush touching her lower back.

Mr. Bush pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery. His attorney, Keith Saltzer has called the arrest and charge “ridiculous.”

The Florida State Attorney’s Office has until 16 August to decide whether to proceed with prosecution against Mr. Bush. He was released from jail on 18 July on US $1,000 bond.

Opposition members have called for Mr. Bush to resign as Speaker of the House. Mr. Seltzer says Mr. Bush will be owed an apology once all is said and done while Mr. Bush says Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and the other opposition members are trying to destabilise the Government.

