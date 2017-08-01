Police warn of “alarming trend” after 26 weekend crashes

Police declare an “alarming trend” of drivers allowing alcohol or impatience to impair their judgement following a weekend with 26 motor vehicle accidents.

“Despite the fact that fewer people are on island at this time of year, we are still seeing a number of serious accidents,” said Sgt. Lenford Butler of the Traffic Management Unit. “While none of these have resulted in life-threatening injuries, there is still an alarming trend of drivers continuing to allow either alcohol or impatience to impair their judgment behind the wheel. All of us have a duty to keep our roads safe, including passengers, who can often influence what is happening in a vehicle, and also regularly suffer serious injuries when accidents occur.”

Police highlighted six of the crashes in a press release.

The first happened around 8 p.m. on Friday (28 July). A white truck collided with a car on Town Hall Road. The truck did not stop and the car followed into South Sound, where the car lost sight of the truck.

About an hour later, a truck and car collided on Crewe Road near the junction with Lyndhurst Avenue. The truck flipped over and two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the road closed for about an hour.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday (29 July) police responded to a single-car crash on Homestead Crescent, in Bodden Town. The driver was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He’s now in stable condition.

On Sunday (30 July) morning, two men arrived at the hospital and police learned they had been in an accident that morning on Sparky’s Drive, near Lancaster Crescent.

Two more accidents happened later that day and police say both were a result of overtaking.

The first was about 4:30 p.m. on North Side Road. The driver of a car lost control while trying to pass a truck and hit a coconut tree. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Just before 9 p.m., police say an SUV tried to pass a truck on Shamrock Road, Bodden Town, near Trumbach Road. The vehicle collided with an oncoming car and two people in that car were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the passing SUV was arrested.

