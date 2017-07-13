Public beach land deal from NRA agreement still outstanding

Sometimes in our reporting, a question about one story leads to something else entirely.

Last month, Cayman 27 asked government about the lack of trash bins at the Seven Mile Beach public playground. What we found was that one piece of the thrice-amended NRA agreement is still outstanding.

There are two pieces of land at the centre of this story, first, a 4.21 acre piece of crown land just to the east of public beach and the other, Seven Mile Beach public park. What Cayman 27 found was that the park is crown-owned, but subject to a 99-year lease to a Dart-affiliated land holding company.

According to the NRA agreement, Dart is to surrender this lease once government fulfills various obligations, the last of which is to complete the sale the 4.21 acre plot of land to Dart. So what’s the hold up?

A source in the Lands ministry told Cayman 27 it’s Legislative Assembly approval. Once the sale is approved by the LA, the lease will fall away, and government will own and be responsible for the land to the west of the public beach park entrance road, and Dart will own the 4.21 acre parcel on the east side of the road.

As far as the purchase price of that land, Cayman 27 was told a lands notice would be gazetted in the near future, but cabinet is still hammering out some of the details.

