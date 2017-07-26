C3 Pure Fibre
Ralston Ebanks facing 8 charges

July 25, 2017
Philipp Richter
The prosecution is yet to deliver its papers charging 41-year old Ralston Ebanks, the West Bay man facing four firearms offences, stemming from a police operation earlier this month.

Today Mr. Ebanks reappeared in summary court via videolink, he is charged with two charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two charges for possession of unlicensed ammunition, three charges of possession of criminal property, relating to cash recovered from police, one charge of concealing criminal property. Those charge papers are yet to be served on Mr. Ebanks.

