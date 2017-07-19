RCIPS calls for more road safety, after a weekend of serious crashes

After a weekend of serious accidents, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (R.C.I.P.S.) is urging caution on Cayman’s roads.

This past weekend police recorded four serious accidents, one of which resulted in a fatality and the police say a lack of attention is a culprit all too often in accidents.

The first crash happened before 3 o’clock on Saturday on Shamrock Rd, a 2005 Jaguar ran off road and crashed into a tree, before catching on fire.

Fire Services spent two hours removing the male driver from the wreck. He is currently in hospital nursing several fractures and serious injuries, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Five hours later just after 8 am, officers responded to a collision at the Smith Road and Crewe Road intersection involving a Nissan Skyline and Hyundai Accent, both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, no arrests have been made as of yet.

